Nikhil Kumar To Return To Big Screen With Lyca Productions, Puja On August 23

Nikhil Kumar Gowda, the rising star of Kannada cinema, was last seen in the movie Rider, which was released in 2021. The actor, also the son of the former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy, took a break from business to work in politics. Now after a break of two years, Nikhil Kumar Gowda is set to hit the big theatres with his new movie with Lyca Productions. This will be his first movie outside his home banner.

As per the media reports, the pending project of Lyca Productions with Nikhil Kumar Gowda is in progress now and full details will be announced on August 23. The puja ceremony for the film is scheduled to take place on the same date, said Sushil Kumar, manager of Nikhil Kumar Gowda to News18 Kannada Digital.

The name of the director, actress and other details of the movie are still under wraps. The announcement of this film was initially made by Lyca Productions owner Subaskaran himself in 2019. The project is currently in progress and is expected to be made in multiple languages. If media reports are to be believed, then Nikhil Gowda had expressed a strong desire to work in this partnership couple of years ago. Due to his sudden departure from the Kannada cinema, the actor decided to put the movie on hold.