Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer Spy Premieres On Amazon Prime Video On July 27

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha recently faced a major setback with his latest espionage thriller, Spy. The film received a negative response from both critics and audiences. The film’s disappointing performance at the box office has overshadowed the impact of his previous blockbuster. Without prior announcement, the film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 27. Spy is directed by Garry BH and apart from Nikhil, the film also features Iswarya Menon, Jisshu Sen Gupta, Nitin Mehta, Ravi Varma, Sanya Thakur, Aryan Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam and Makrand Deshpande in the prominent roles.

On Thursday, the streaming giant announced the news on social media. Sharing the poster of the Spy, the caption of the post reads, “Join a R&AW agent on a pulse-pounding mission to expose the dark nexus and safeguard India from impending chaos."

Spy will be streaming in India and across 240 countries and is available in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu on Amazon Prime Video.

The storyline of Spy is based on a Raw agent named Jai who unveils the connection between an arms dealer and the secret of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandrabose. The film also has Rana Daggubati in a cameo role.

The Director-Editor, Garry BH speaking with Bollywood Hungama said that Spy has been an exceptional experience for him and will always remain extremely special as it marks his first film as a director. “An ode to the spy-action genre, peppered with unexpected twists, extreme action sequences and powerful performances the film will keep the audience captivated throughout. After receiving much love in cinemas, I am thrilled that Spy will reach a much larger audience, when it streams exclusively on Prime Video in five languages, across the globe in over 240 countries and territories," he added.

Looking at the numbers at the box office, Nikhil penned a long note showing love for his fans where he stated that Spy was the highest opening of his career so far and promised that his upcoming film will be pan-India.