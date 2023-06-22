Nikhil Siddhartha’s Action Thriller Spy Clears Censor Board, Locks Release Date

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha amassed a pan-India fan following after the release of Karthikeya 2 last year. The film managed to do well in the Hindi belt as well and became the highest-grossing film in the actor’s career. Right after Karthikeya 2, Nikhil Siddhartha’s involvement in yet another big-budget film named Spy was announced. While Spy is eagerly awaited, Nikhil appeared on 18 pages in December last year, which also had a good response. And now, finally, the release date of Spy has been disclosed.

Nikhil Siddhartha, through a tweet, revealed June 29 as the release date of the film. It has also been reported that the film was recently cleared by the censor board with a U/A certificate. However, with only 1 week remaining for the film’s release, we have not got a trailer for the film as of yet. The trailer was supposed to be launched in a grand ceremony at AAA Cinemas today at 11:30 AM but the team has said that due to technical issues, there will be a little delay in the release of the trailer. The trailer will now be unveiled at 06:03 PM. In the poster tweeted by Nikhil, he is seen holding a gun and is surrounded by statues of freedom fighters.