Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway producer Nikkhil Advani reacted to the Norwegian ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund’s accusations of Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway showing ‘factual inaccuracies’. The filmmaker took to Twitter and alleged that the ambassador ‘admonished’ two women at the screening.

“Atithi Devo Bhava! is a cultural mandate in India. Every Indian is taught that by our elders. Last evening we hosted the Norwegian Ambassador and volunteered to show him our film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Post the screening, I sat quietly watching him admonish two strong women who have chosen to tell this very important story. I was quiet because just like Sagarika Chakraborty, they don’t need me to fight for them and ‘culturally’ we do not insult our guests. As far as a clarification is concerned. Video Attached," Nikkhil wrote.

Advertisement

The video featured Sagarika Chakraborty, on whose life the film is based, saying that the ambassador spoke about her case ‘without having any decency’. She also revealed that the Norwegian government ‘continues to spread lies’ about her.

In his op-ed for Indian Express, Jacob wrote that Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway has ‘factual inaccuracies’ and the story is a ‘fictional representation of the case’. He shared his article on Twitter and wrote about the film, “It incorrectly depicts Norway’s belief in family life and our respect for different cultures. Child welfare is a matter of great responsibility, never motivated by payments or profit. #Norwaycares."

He wrote, “Given Rani Mukerji’s acting prowess it is difficult to remain unmoved by it, and movie-goers might come out thinking of Norway as an uncaring country. But as the Norwegian Ambassador to India, it is important for me to present the official Norwegian perspective and correct factual inaccuracies that this film unfortunately portrays. The case that the movie is inspired by was resolved a decade ago in cooperation with Indian authorities and an agreement between all the parties involved. This movie is a fictional representation of the case."

Advertisement

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway stars Rani Mukerji as an Indian mother whose children are taken away from her by Norwegian authorities. Based on Sagarika Chakaraborty’s book The Journey of a Mother, the film has been helmed by Ashima Chibber and also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, and Anirban Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here