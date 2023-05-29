Nikki Tamboli Brutally Trolled After She Steps Out In Sexy Top, Netizens Say 'Aise Kapde Kyun...'

Nikki Tamboli was trolled for her outfit when she stepped out at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening. The actress, best known for her participation in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, headed to board her flight wearing all things comfy. Opting for an all-black look, Nikki was seen rocking a sexy off-shoulder top with a pair of pants that accentuated her curves. She slipped into a pair of white shoes and left her tresses loose.

While Nikki stunned in the ensemble, a few trolls felt that she was not comfortable in her off-shoulder top. They claimed to have noticed her fixing her top frequently in the video shared a paparazzo from the airport and questioned her fashion choice if she wasn’t comfortable.

“Smj nhi aata aise kapde q pehane jinko keech keech k setting karni pde," a comment read. “Nai Comfortable Lagta Toh Aise Pehente Q He Yeh Log," added another. “Jab uncomfortable tab pehente kyon yaar," a third wrote. “Qhi pehna aisa jab uncomfortable ho," a fourth wrote.

Nikki often makes headlines for her smoking hot photos and videos. Nikki Tamboli was recently holidaying in Goa with her family. The 26-year-old actress-model had shared a series of videos and photos from her exotic vacay.