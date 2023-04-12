HOT! Nikki Tamboli Raises Heat in Skintight Bodysuit, Gives 'Parental Warning' for Sexy Video; Watch

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli has taken Instagram by storm with her sexy video and photos. In her latest post, Nikki puts her ample cleavage on display as she poses for a sultry snap in a plunging black bodysuit. The actress showed off her enviable hourglass figure while posing on what appears to be a bed with her denim open.

Nikki aptly captioned the photo: “Parental warning, look at me at your own risk!" The actress had posted a sexy reel in the same outfit a few days back. In the clip, she can be seen flaunting her curves. She added the popular track Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) by King and Nick Jonas to the reel.

Nikki Tamboli, who rose to prominence after participating in Bigg Boss season 14, is known for posting hot photos and videos on her Instagram account.

Last year, Nikki Tamboli’s name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In September 2022, a Delhi Police team took Nikki and one more actress inside the Tihar jail to “recreate" their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

Nikki, whose real name is Nikita Tamboli, reportedly met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai police was a close aide and friend of the conman. According to Nikki’s statement, Pinky introduced her to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar’ and mentioned him as a South Indian producer. Nikki reportedly met Sukesh on two occasions inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi.

