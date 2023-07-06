Trends :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniShah Rukh KhanAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Goes Bold In A Very Plunging Mini Dress, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Goes Bold In A Very Plunging Mini Dress, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Nikki Tamboli oozes hotness as she poses in a revealing outfit for a sexy video.
Nikki Tamboli oozes hotness as she poses in a revealing outfit for a sexy video.

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 11:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Advertisement

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli turns up the heat in a very sizzling purple dress with a plunging neckline. Check out her sexy video here

Nikki Tamboli is raising the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in a sizzling outfit. Nikki, who became a household name after participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss season 14, often takes the social media platform by storm with her racy photo shoots in bikinis and bold outfits. Now, an old video of Nikki flaunting her cleavage in a very glamorous mini dress has surfaced on the internet and is going viral.

The 26-year-old actress posted a sexy video of her in a purple mini with an extra plunging neckline to Instagram and took the online world by storm, quite literally. She grabbed many eyeballs as she posed sensuously in the sizzling dress.

Nikki Tamboli oozes hotness as she poses in a revealing outfit for a sexy video.

Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. Last year, Nikki also romanced Shaheer Shaikh in a music video titled Ek Haseena Ne. However, the actress has now been missing from our TV screens for a long time.

In a recent interview, Nikki Tamboli mentioned that she does not want to do television shows as of now and rather wants to make her Bollywood debut soon. “I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don’t want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon," Nikki told ETimes. She was recently seen in a special song in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: July 06, 2023, 11:58 IST
last updated: July 06, 2023, 11:58 IST
Read More
Install
App