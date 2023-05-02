Trends :Manobala DeathShah Rukh KhanVirat KohliSonal ChauhanNaga Chaitanya
Home » Movies » HOT! Nikki Tamboli Raises Heat in Backless Bikini Top And Sheer Pants; Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

HOT! Nikki Tamboli Raises Heat in Backless Bikini Top And Sheer Pants; Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli has set Instagram on fire with a racy video in a backless bikini top. Check out her sexy video here

Advertisement

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 15:19 IST

Mumbai, India

Nikki Tamboli is raising the heat in a sexy backless bikini top.
Nikki Tamboli is raising the heat in a sexy backless bikini top.

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli, who is known for her bold fashion statements, is turning up the heat on Instagram with her old video, which has gone viral on the internet once again. Earlier this year, the 26-year-old actress had shared a sexy video on her social media account and took the online world by storm, quite literally.

Nikki commanded attention as she posed sensuously in a black backless bikini top and see-through pants. The actress paired her racy look with minimal makeup. Sharing the hot video, Nikki had written, “Bz (Because) it’s summer somewhere."

Nikki Tamboli is raising the heat in a sexy backless bikini top.

Advertisement

Earlier, Nikki put her ample cleavage on display as she posed for a sultry snap in a plunging black bodysuit. The actress showed off her enviable hourglass figure while posing on what appeared to be a bed with her denim open.

RELATED NEWS

Nikki aptly captioned the photo: “Parental warning, look at me at your own risk!" The actress had posted a sexy reel in the same outfit a few weeks back. In the clip, she can be seen flaunting her curves. She added the popular track Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) by King and Nick Jonas to the reel.

Advertisement

Last year, Nikki Tamboli’s name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In September 2022, a Delhi Police team took Nikki and one more actress inside the Tihar jail to “recreate" their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

Nikki, whose real name is Nikita Tamboli, reportedly met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai police was a close aide and friend of the conman. According to Nikki’s statement, Pinky introduced her to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar’ and mentioned him as a South Indian producer. Nikki reportedly met Sukesh on two occasions inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: May 02, 2023, 15:18 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 15:19 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Raai Laxmi Gives Glam Beach Goals In Stylish Bikini And Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About