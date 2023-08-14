Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Goes Bold In Sizzling Outfit; Video of Hot Photo Shoot Goes Viral; Watch

Nikki Tamboli knows how to break the internet! The former Bigg Boss contestant never fails to impress fans with her bold fashion statements. Nikki Tamboli has once again turned up the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in a very racy outfit. Nikki, who became a household name after participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss season 14, on Sunday shared the hot video of her flaunting her bombshell body from a racy photo shoot.

In the video, Nikki was seen posing in a plunging white crop top with a matching thigh-high slit skirt. She was seen striking a series of sensuous poses on the floor of the studio and looking into the camera. Sharing the video, Nikki wrote, “Make them stop and stare."

Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. However, it was her stint on Bigg Boss season 14 which skyrocketed her popularity.