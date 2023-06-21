Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Raises The Heat In Sizzling Saree And Plunging Bralette, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

The 26-year-old actress posted a sexy video of her in a neon green saree with a slit to Instagram and took the online world by storm, quite literally. She grabbed many eyeballs as she posed sensuously in the sizzling saree paired with a plunging bralette.

Nikki Tamboli is setting Instagram on fire with her sexy video in a sizzling outfit. Nikki, who became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss season 14, often takes the social media platform by storm with her racy photo shoots in bikinis and bold outfits. Now, an old video of Nikki flaunting her curves in a very glamorous saree has surfaced on the internet and is going viral.

Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. Last year, Nikki also romanced Shaheer Shaikh in a music video titled Ek Haseena Ne. However, the actress has now been missing from our TV screens for a long time.

In a recent interview, Nikki Tamboli mentioned that she does not want to do television shows as of now and rather wants to make her Bollywood debut soon. “I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don’t want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon," Nikki told ETimes. She was recently seen in a special song in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra.