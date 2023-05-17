HOT! Nikki Tamboli Raises The Heat Wearing Sizzling Bikini In Pool, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Trends :Ayushmann KhurranaKathal ReviewCannes 2023Amitabh BachchanAsit Modi
Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli burns up Instagram with a hot video from her pool day in Goa. Check out her sexy video here

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 13:27 IST

Nikki Tamboli turns up the heat wearing a colourful bikini in a new sexy pool video.
Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli is setting Instagram on fire, quite literally! The actress has sent fans into a frenzy with her latest sexy video in which she is enjoying her time in pool. Nikki Tamboli is currently holidaying with her family in Goa.

The 26-year-old actress-model shared the sexy video, filming herself in a stunning colourful bikini as she strikes a series of sultry poses in the pool. Nikki captioned the hot video: “Tanning mode: ON." Needless to say, her fans loved Nikki’s look. One user wrote, “Hotness." Another one commented, “Wow, you look so hot!" “Always hot," a third user wrote.

Earlier, Nikki took the internet by storm as she posed for a sultry snap in a cocktail saree which she teamed with a plunging blouse. The actress showed off her enviable hourglass figure while posing in her glamorous outfit.

Nikki aptly captioned the photo: “Be wild but stay soft…" Several fans took to the comments section and praised her. “Hey gorgeous," a comment read. “Why is she so perfect in hotness?" added another. “Amazing," a third comment read. “My baby girl," a fourth fan wrote.

Last year, Nikki Tamboli’s name cropped up during a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In September 2022, a Delhi Police team took Nikki and one more actress inside the Tihar jail to “recreate" their alleged meeting with conman Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

Nikki, whose real name is Nikita Tamboli, reportedly met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who according to the Mumbai police was a close aide and friend of the conman. According to Nikki’s statement, Pinky introduced her to Sukesh as ‘Shekhar’ and mentioned him as a South Indian producer. Nikki reportedly met Sukesh on two occasions inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi.

Shrishti Negi

first published: May 17, 2023, 13:26 IST
last updated: May 17, 2023, 13:27 IST
