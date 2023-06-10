Nimoh Chakraborty Admits That He Feels Jealous Of Other Star Kids, 'I Wish I Was There'

Mithun Chakraborty and Yogita Baki’s son Mimoh Chakraborty might come from the same generation of star kids such as Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others but he isn’t chums with them. Despite Mithun’s great camaraderie with Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, the same equations couldn’t be formed in the next generation. Speaking about the same, Mimoh recalled some of those meetings with his peers in a recent interview.

Talking to Siddharth Kanan, Mimoh shared that he had once met Ranbir Kapoor at an award show. He shared, “At that time, Ranbir was performing, and he was just passing by and he came and said hello. That was our only interaction."

Not only that, the actor whom he considers his idol as well as attributes him to be the reason behind his entertainment career, he hasn’t met him once. It’s none other than Hrithik Roshan, “I am such a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan. I’m in the industry because of him, and I’ve never met him, but I’ve met Rakesh sir. I met him and told him that I’m such a huge fan of your son and it’s my dream to meet him," the actor stated.

Advertisement

Nimoh Chakraborty also recounted an important advice given to him by Abhishek Bachchan at the peak of his career, “I met Amit uncle and Abhishek was there. Abhishek gave me one advice, and at that time, Abhishek was very hot in the industry. He told me that ‘Mimoh, no matter how much they put you down, you get back up again and show them what you are’. I still remember this."