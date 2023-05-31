Nirvana Sawant To Shanthi Priya, Marathi Actresses Who Are Also Single Mothers

Losing a spouse in the early stages of marriage can be a deep trauma to deal with. Additionally, if the responsibility of bringing up kids falls on your shoulders alone, it can become even more challenging. Much like women around us, the entertainment industry also has some iron-willed women who took it upon themselves to bring up their children after their husbands passed away. Let us take a look at Marathi actresses who took care of their children alone.

1. Nirvana Sawant: Actress Nirvana Sawant is a well-known face of the Marathi entertainment industry. She was married to Mahesh Sawant. They both have a son named Abhinay. Mahesh Sawant passed away when Abhinay was very young. Since then, Nirvana Sawant has managed everything all alone. From taking care of Abhinay to household duties, she has done everything single-handedly.

2. Priya Arun: Actress Priya Arun has worked in several Marathi-language films and TV shows. She is the wife of popular actor Laxmikant Berde, who is popularly known for his films like Dhadakebaaz, Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi, Dil Kya Kare, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, and Maine Pyar Kiya, to name a few. The couple has two children, Abhinay and Swanand. However, Berde died on December 16, 2004, in Mumbai, due to a kidney ailment. Since then, Priya has taken care of both children all alone.

3. Shubhangi Gokhale: Shubhangi Gokhale works predominantly in the Marathi and Hindi theatre, film, and television industries. She is the wife of the late Hindi and Marathi actor Mohan Gokhale who was popularly known for playing the title role on the Doordarshan show Mr Yogi. Apart from this, the actor also worked in many films of the parallel genre like Sparsh, Bhavani Bhavai, and Mirch Masala. Gokhale died in his sleep of a heart attack on April 29, 1999, in Chennai. They both have a daughter named Sakhi GGokhale, who is also an actress. Shubhangi raised Sakshi all alone after the death of Mohan Gokhale.

4. Neena Kulkarni: Neena Kulkarni is known for her work in Marathi and Hindi cinema, television, and stage productions. She has also bagged several awards, including a National Film Award and three Filmfare Awards in Marathi, for her outstanding performance. She was married to actor Dilip Kulkarni. Dilip passed away in 2002. Neena and Dilip have a daughter, Soha, whom Neena had to bring up alone

5. Shanthi Priya: Shanthi Priya is a known face of Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. She is the wife of the late actor Siddharth Ray. Within a few years of their marriage, Sushant died of a heart attack in 2004. Shantipriya and Sushant have two sons Shubham Ray and Shishya Ray, and she raised both of them all alone.