Nithiin Teams Up With Director Venu Sriram For Their Next Titled Thammudu

Nithiin, a highly reliable actor in Telugu cinema, has been consistently appearing in consecutive movies. Recently, Nithiin has joined forces with the renowned production company Sri Venkateswara Creations, known for its successful history in filmmaking and owned by Dil Raju. This esteemed banner is presenting an exciting collaboration as Nithiin partners with director Sriram Venu. Notably, Sriram Venu previously directed Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, a film that was co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

The film’s puja ceremony was held in Hyderabad with great pomp and show. Noted financier Prasad initiated the ceremonial clapboard for the auspicious opening shot, and director Anil Ravipudi activated the camera. The first shot of the movie was directed by filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.

The makers have officially named the movie Thammudu. Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan had a successful film with the same title, which elevated his popularity. As Nithiin is a devoted fan of Pawan Kalyan, he’s chosen to use this title. Fans are ecstatic about this nod to a classic and are anticipating a strong comeback from their beloved star. Thammudu marks the 56th film from Sri Venkateswara Creations, produced by Dil Raju. The esteemed cinematographer Sethu (Satyajit Pande), known for his work on acclaimed films like Dangal, Kahaani, and Taare Zameen Par, will be the director of photography for this project.