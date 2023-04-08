Nithya Menen Birthday: From Ustad Hotel To Bangalore Days, Best Movies of the Versatile Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NITHYA MENEN: Nithya Menen, an accomplished actress and singer, has made her mark in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi film industry over the years. She has won several accolades, including three Filmfare Awards for her outstanding performances in various films. On her special day, here’s a list of some of her noteworthy movies that are a must-watch for all cinema lovers.

180

Nithya Menen’s notable lead role in the 2011 film is worth highlighting on her birthday. Her performance was widely praised, alongside co-stars Siddharth and Priya Anand. Nithya’s portrayal of a free-spirited and independent woman added depth to the story, making it one of her most memorable performances. Bangalore Days

This Malayalam film follows the lives of three cousins who move to Bangalore and features Nithya alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Fahadh Faasil. Her performance was highly acclaimed and the film was both a critical and commercial success. OK Kanmani

Nithya Menen and Dulquer Salmaan’s chemistry received positive reviews. The film remains a fan favourite and is remembered for Nithya’s unforgettable performance. Janatha Garage

Nithya played a pivotal role alongside Mohanlal, Jr NTR, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Unni Mukundan. Her portrayal of a social activist added depth to the film’s storyline. Mersal

Directed by Atlee, in this 2017 film, Nithya Menen played a significant role alongside Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Kajal Aggarwal. She portrayed a journalist investigating a medical scam. Ustad Hotel

Nithya Menen plays the character of Faiza, a young girl who teaches the importance of traditional cuisine to a renowned chef, played by Dulquer Salmaan. For her outstanding performance, she received the Filmfare award for Best Actress in Malayalam.

