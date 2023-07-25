Nitish Bhardwaj SUPPORTS Bhagavad Gita in Oppenheimer Sex Scene, Says 'Nolan's Message Is Clear...'

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has left a section of the Indian audience disappointed. The film is receiving backlash for a scene in which the lead actor, Cillian Murphy is reciting a line from Bhagwat Gita while indulging in sex. Nitish Bhardwaj, who used to place Lord Krishna in Mahabharata, has now reacted to the controversy.

In a recent interview with E-Times, Nitish Bhardwaj supported the scene in Nolan’s movie and explained that Gita teaches a sense of duty to all in the middle of a battlefield. In this regard, he argued that in our life also, we undergo several battlefields.

“When Oppenheimer created the atom bomb & it was used to kill most of Japan’s population, he was himself questioning whether he did his duty properly ! His famous interview showed him in tears, which means that he had probably regretted his own invention. He probably saw that his invention will destroy the human race in future & he was probably remorseful. The use of this verse in the film should also be understood from Oppenheimer’s emotional state of mind. A scientist thinks of his creation 24x7x365 days, irrespective of what he is doing. His mind space is consumed fully of his creation & the physical act is just a natural mechanical act," he said.