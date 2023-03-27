Veteran actor Ashok Saraf has been felicitated with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zee Chitra Gaurav Awards 2023. His wife, actress Nivedita Saraf took this as an opportunity and thanked Zee Marathi for honouring her husband with such a prestigious award.

Nivedita captioned her post, “I am very grateful to Zee Marathi for giving Ashok a lifetime achievement award, and for holding such an unforgettable ceremony." In the photo shared by her, actors Siddharth Jadhav, Riteish Deshmukh, Adinath Kothare, Subodh Bhave, Ankush Chaudhary, Umesh Kamat and Shreyas Talpade can be seen presenting the award to Ashok Saraf.

One user wrote, “All-time favorite actor Ashok Saraf sir". Another user commented, “Love and respect, always".

“Marathi industry is lucky to have such a down-to-earth personality," commented another fan.

“No one can become like Ashok Mama. All-time favorite actor… He really deserves much more love and appreciation," wrote another user.

Ashok and Nivedita Saraf are one of the most loved couples in the Marathi industry. The duo got married in 1990 and still give major couple goals. Their 18-year age gap never became a hurdle in their relationship. So far, they both have appeared in films including Navri Mile Navryala and Ashi Hi Banva Banwi.

Ashok Saraf is best known for films like Karan Arjun, Navra, Bin Kamacha, Bade Ghar Ki Beti, and Saade Made Teen. He has acted in more than 250 Marathi films. He has also acted in Marathi plays, Hindi movies, and Hindi television serials.

Ashok began his acting career with the Marathi film Janaki. His other notable shows include Doni Gharacha Pahuna, Tumacha Amacha Jamala, Jawal Ye Laju Nako, Deed Shahane, Duniya Kari Salam, and Singham. He has also acted in films such as Shentimental, Me Shivaji Park, and Prawaas.

Nivedita Saraf has acted in a number of films including Apnapan, Jalan, De Danadan, Pyaar Mohabbat, and Narsimha. The couple has a son named Aniket Saraf, who is a chef by profession.

