Niveditha Gowda Shares Simple Yet Classy Look on Instagram, See Pics

Niveditha Gowda, the social media celebrity never ceases to surprise her fans. The Bigg Boss diva is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing her life updates with her well-wishers. The actress has recently shared her cool and classy look on her Instagram handle which went viral. In the picture, Niveditha can be seen wearing a black crop top paired with pink pants. For the shoes, she chose black platform sneakers. Nividitha wore a pink watch and a simple pendant as her accessories. She can be seen in an open-hair look in the photograph. Niveditha looks extremely stylish in this attire.

Advertisement

The post has so far received more than 18 Thousands likes. Social Media fans have also appreciated her for this look. A user wrote, “Full khadak" while praising her picture.

Niveditha Gowda is a social media star, who is well-known for her dub smash videos. She rose to fame after her successful stint in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 in 2017. Since then, she has built a strong online presence through her YouTube channel, which shares the same name as hers. Niveditha’s engaging vlogs have garnered a significant following, and her popularity further soared when her Instagram reels went viral across social media platforms. With a whopping 1.6 Million followers on her social media accounts, Niveditha has established herself as a prominent celebrity in the digital realm.

She is married to Chandan Shetty, the Indian Music Composer, lyricist, and pop singer, who works in Kannada films. He worked on the music of films such as Varadanayaka, Power, Chakravyuha, Bhajarangi, and so on.