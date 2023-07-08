Nivin Pauly-Starrer Malayalam Film NP 42’s Title Will Be Announced Today

Nivin Pauly has emerged as one of the powerhouse performers in Malayalam cinema. He has proved his versatility in films like Premam and Action Hero Biju. He is now gearing up for his upcoming film, tentatively titled NP 42. The film’s production house Magic Frames has informed the viewers about another major update related to this film. They announced with a video that the title of NP 42 will be unveiled today at 7 PM. The video shows glimpses of NP 42’s writer and director Haneef Adeni shooting the action sequences of the film. Midhun Mukundan’s music makes the announcement video even more captivating to watch.

The clip shows how the crew of NP 42 worked hard on preparing the sets and the other necessary equipment for the action scenes. Whether it was handling the rifles or the cars, the team has left no stone unturned to manage them all with perfection. The video ends with a partial appearance of a man, most probably Nivin Pauly in a black jacket and colour-coordinated shades. This video is currently trending on Youtube.

Social media users were left stunned after watching the video. Many of them referred to Nivin Pauly as the box office prince. Others commented that they are expecting his grand comeback at the box office. One of Nivin Pauly’s followers even wrote that NP 42 will be a reply to the haters who opined that the actor has lost his charisma.