Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly-starrer historical crime drama film Thuramukham is finally set for a release on March 10. The film was postponed for a long time. Its production house has elevated the social media buzz around this film a notch higher by dropping its teaser on Youtube recently. The teaser opens up with shots of a person tossing coins in the air and workers trying to catch them. The scene depicts the chappa system. This was a practice that existed during feudal rule. According to the chappa system, workers who were able to catch coins would receive jobs. The teaser is full of high-octane action sequences, which are complemented with goosebump-inducing background music. This combination has managed to create a captivating effect on the audience and left them eager to watch this film.

The teaser also shows some workers marching with red flags in their hands. Social media users were quite interested to know what the symbolism director Rajeev Ravi is trying to imply with these flags. The teaser has garnered more than 4,00,000 views and has become talk of the town.

Social media users loved the teaser and appreciated the fact that it was worth the wait. One user was left swooning after the brilliant choice of cast including actors like Nivin, Indrajith, Joju George, and Arjun Ashokan. “Mattancherry Revolution," commented one of the users. Let us explain to you the context of this phrase, which stems from an interview given by director Rajeev. In an interview with The Hindu, Rajeev said that the migrant labourers from different places like Malabar (1921-22) and Kollam had made Mattancherry their home. Mattancherry is one of the channels of Kochi; and it is at this Kochi port, a protest by the undivided Communist Party took place. The protest was organised against the arbitrary selection of workers by the contractors (called as Chappa system).

According to Rajeev, his film Thuramukham will narrate how this protest organised on September 15, 1953 was brutally crushed by the authorities. Three workers were killed in firing during the protest. Rajeev was inspired to make a film on this subject because many people in Kochi don’t know about this revolution.

