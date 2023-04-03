Nizhalattam Becomes First Film To Be Screened At Muziris Biennale In Kochi

Malayalam film Nizhalattam is the first film to be screened at the Muziris Biennale in Kochi. The film is written and directed by debutant director Rahul Raj and is based on Tholpavakoothu. The film has been backed by Vivek Vishwa and Suresh Ramantali under the banners of Artnia Entertainment and Essar Films, respectively. The film was screened in the Artistic Cinema section of the Biennale.

Nizhalattam is touted to be a docu-fiction film, which narrates the story of artists of Tholpavakoothu’s ongoing efforts to retain the art against changing viewing experiences. The storyline is said to be inspired by the life journey of the artist Sri Vishwanatha Pulavas which sheds light on the challenges faced by the Pulava community in the past half-century.

The story begins at the end of the 1960s and reaches 2000 and narrates the change in art as well as the changes seen in society in general. The film travels through the visual wonders created by the Pulavans with shadow forms and reaches the perfections of the bond between a father and son.

The film features Bilas Chandrahaasan, Vivek Viswam, CG Pradeep, Akhila Nath and others in pivotal roles.

For those who are unaware Tholapavakoothu is a form of shadow puppetry that is practised in parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is performed using leather puppets and is performed in temples or villages where there are specially built theatres. The art is popular in the Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram districts of Kerala and Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

Along with Rahul Raj, cinematographer Anil K Chami, actors Bilas Chandrahaasan, Vivek Viswam, Sajesh Kannoth, CG Pradeep, Akhila Nath, editor Amjad Hassan, customer Binu Puliyarakonam, lyricist Suresh Ramantali and Vishwanatha Pulavar were also attended the screening.

