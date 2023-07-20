No 'Cookie' Points For Guessing BTS Singer Jungkook's Favourite Airplane Snack

Not even bad weather could dim BTS member Jungkook’s charm as he made his solo debut at the Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on Friday, July 14. The K-pop idol reigned the stage of New York’s Central Park, leaving ARMY completely rejoiced. Now, a fun behind-the-scenes video of the BTS maknae from the concert is making fans’ hearts flutter. Just moments before taking over the stage, the singer-dance indulged in an impromptu Q&A session with Vogue Magazine. “I’m Jungkook. I’m at Good Morning America. Come along with me," the BTS member introduces himself on camera before divulging details about his favourite snack, the song that he wishes to trend on TikTok, and much more.

When asked which is his go-to red carpet pose, the musician put one hand in his pocket while making a peace sign with another to display his sombre yet charming stance. Even though Jungkook’s well-known among fans for his healthy lifestyle, it appears Chocolate cookies are his weakness. Whenever he is travelling, the youngest member, who is also called ‘Jungkookie’ by ARMY, revealed that he loves to devour sweet cookies. In the same segment, he was also asked which song of his he hopes to go viral on TikTok. It didn’t take him long to make a Seven gesture from his hand to make reference to his latest solo release.

Jungkook delivered a thunderous performance during the GMA but not many know he was quite anxious before walking on the stage. “Super excited, super nervous. But it’s gonna be fun," he expressed his feelings while doing some push-ups to elevate his adrenaline.

Catch a glimpse of his interview here:

When it comes to his GMA performance, before the skies rendered an early end to the show, the K-pop idol performed three songs for his loyal fans, some of whom lined up and camped outside Central Park for days just to see the musician.