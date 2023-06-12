No Extra Fee For Seat Beside The One Reserved For Lord Hanuman, Say Makers Of Adipurush

With just three days left for the grand release of one of the most awaited movies of this year, Adipurush, there is excitement in the air as people cannot wait to witness one of the biggest epic tales of our ancient culture come to life on the big screen. Adipurush has been in the news for quite a while now and recently the team revealed that as a tribute to Lord Hanuman, who plays an extremely crucial role in the Ramayana, a seat in every theatre screening the film would have a vacant seat dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

The team said it was a symbolic gesture and was meant to induce the idea that Lord Hanuman himself was watching the film along with us. As news of this development spread, it was also accompanied by some additional unconfirmed reports that the seats beside the one reserved for Lord Hanuman would cost more than the standard. It was also widely shared on social media that one would have to pay double the ticket price to book a seat beside the vacant one. However, there were no such announcements from the makers of Adipurush and now T-Series, which produced the movie, has rubbished these reports, calling them fake. The official Twitter handle of T-Series cleared the air in a tweet, saying that there will be no additional pricing for seats adjacent to the one reserved for Lord Hanuman. They assured that ticket prices will remain the same for all seats in a category and asked people to not fall for rumours.