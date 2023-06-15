'No Heart Of Stone Here,’ Just Alia Bhatt Lighting Up Instagram With Her Smile In New Pics

Alia Bhatt, who flew to Sao Paulo, Brazil on Thursday night for the grand event of Netflix Tudum 2023, lit up social media today with heartwarming pictures of her. The actress will be attending the event for her upcoming film Heart Of Stone, which marks her Hollywood debut. In the photos, Alia Bhatt looks cute in a multicoloured knitted top with heart prints and blue jeans. The first snap features her making an adorable face and a hand heart, followed by a candid image of the actress laughing. Sharing the photos, Alia Bhatt wrote: “No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… enroute Tudum Sao Paulo." The spy thriller will premiere directly on Netflix. In it, Alia co-stars with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Heart Of Stone has been directed by Tom Harper and is scheduled to release on August 11 this year.

But more about the film later. First, see Alia Bhatt’s post which has made her fans go aww.

Alia Bhatt began filming Heart Of Stone in May last year, after her wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor. A few pictures of her when she was pregnant with Raha while shooting for the film were also shared by fans in July.

A few months later, Alia shared her first look from the film in a teaser and wrote: “The first look of Heart Of Stone and Keya coming to Netflix in 2023 #Tudum."

She also penned a special note for her co-stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and team Heart Of Stone after completing her schedule for the film. It read: “Heart of Stone - you have my whole heart. Thank you to the beautiful Gal Gadot. My director Tom Harper, Jamie Dornan missed you today… and whole team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film. But for now… I’m coming home baby."