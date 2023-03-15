No Mission Is Impossible For Tom Cruise, Just Wait For Dead Reckoning Part One On July 14

The much-awaited poster of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has been unveiled, and it shows Tom Cruise pulling off yet another death-defying stunt. The poster also revealed the release date of the movie which is July 14. After impressing his fans as Pete Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise is all set to woo all by stepping into the shoes of Ethan Hunt. While Tom Cruise has made it a habit to make a spectacular appearance on screen through his chilling stunts, the latest MI poster throws the spotlight on the actor's attempt to outdo himself. All in all in a classic MI style, the poster of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One tease one of the trademark stunts of the American spy film series.

While sharing the poster, the American production house revealed that the seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise will hit the theatres this July. The caption read, “Here’s the official poster for Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One starring ToCruise. Only in theatres in July 2023.” The poster, which has created a huge buzz, shows the name of the franchise “Mission Impossible” written vertically, followed by “Death Reckoning: part one,” mentioned below it.

The upcoming movie will once again exhibit Ethan Hunt cheating death. And giving glimpses of exactly that, the poster shows the actor riding his bike off a cliff. It must be noted that the still from the stunt featured in the poster is basically the “most dangerous” one that Tom Cruise has attempted. Earlier, Tom Cruise dropped a BTS video of attempting this stunt. In the viral video, the actor can be seen riding a motorbike off a treacherous cliff. And before attempting the same, Cruise introduced the stunt by saying, “This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted.” The video shows the blood and sweat involved in acing a stunt with utmost perfection. Moreover, it also exhibits the army of crew involved behind the cameras to make the stunt reach the utmost perfection.

Penned and helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the Dead Reckoning Part One will release in India in July. The movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One also features Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, and Pom Klementieff among others.

