Nora Fatehi Creates History; Becomes The Youngest Dance Judge Marking Her 3rd Stint With Hip Hop India

In a remarkable journey from a dance reality show contestant to being a prominent judge, Nora Fatehi has etched her name in history as one of the youngest judges in our country, at just 31 years of age! With her third stint as a judge on the “Hip Hop India Show," Nora’s ascent is a testament to her dedication, hard work, and undeniable talent.

Nora Fatehi’s voyage to taking a pivotal role as a judge is nothing short of inspiring. At a young age, Nora earned a coveted spot as a judge on acclaimed shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 10) and Dance Deewane Juniors Season 1, where her critiques and feedback were valued by both the contestants and the audience. Her understanding of different dance forms and her ability to provide constructive criticism made her a standout on the show.

She further solidified her position with Hip Hop India Show by continuing her legacy as a dance guru, guiding aspiring talents. Expressing her excitement for being a part of the show, Nora shared, “Hip-Hop India’ are literally the words that I like to shout out loud whenever I see anyone grooving and dancing. Hip-Hop is one of the coolest and most fun styles of dance that exists. To be a judge on this show and the fact that my co-judge is my dear friend, Remo, is nothing but pure excitement manifested into reality."