Sexy! Nora Fatehi Flaunts Bold Dance Moves In A Plunging Red Dress, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is turning up the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in a fiery red hot dress. Nora, who is known for her bold fashion statements and scintillating dance moves, sent the internet into a frenzy with her latest post in which she announced the release of her new international track ‘Sexy In My Dress’ on her YouTube channel.

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her music video in which she can be seen showing off her bold dance moves in a red mini dress featuring a plunging neckline. Earlier, Nora dropped a teaser of the music video on her account.

Recently, Nora Fatehi got candid in an interview about the sacrifices she made and the struggles she faced to reach the level of stardom she has today. Nora spoke about the number of odd jobs she did to make ends meet.