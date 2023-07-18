Sexy! Nora Fatehi Flaunts Bombshell Body In Racy Outfits, Hot Video from Her Vacay Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is turning up the heat on Instagram with her sexy video from her exotic vacay in Miamia. Nora, who is known for her bold and racy fashion statements, sent the internet into a frenzy with her latest post in which she shared a glimpse of her sizzling outfits from her trip.

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to share a hot video from her vacation in which she can be seen showing off her bombshell body in different outfits. Nora was joined by her friends on the trip.

Nora Fatehi is not only a captivating dancer but also a style icon. Her unique and daring dress choices never fail to enthrall fans of fashion. Nora is currently getting ready for the premiere of her reality series, Hip Hop India, which she will judge alongside Remo D’Souza.

Recently, Nora Fatehi got candid in an interview about the sacrifices she made and the struggles she faced to reach the level of stardom she has today. Nora spoke about the number of odd jobs she did to make ends meet.