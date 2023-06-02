Nora Fatehi Gets 'Panic Calls' from Producers to Save 'Bad Movies'? She Reveals 'If I Say Yes...'

Nora Fatehi is a well-known actress who rose to prominence due to her excellent career as an actress and dancer in Bollywood. In 2018, she starred in the blockbuster music video Dilbar, which has over one billion views on Youtube and has provided her with additional opportunities to showcase her ability. Nora has appeared in a number of Bollywood films throughout the years, including Bharat, Stree, Batla House, Roar, and Satyameva Jayate. The dancing diva who also served as a judge on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, often leaves everyone stunned with her stylish avatars.

In a fresh interview with BBC Asian Network, Nora Fatehi was asked about getting ‘panic calls from producers’ who want her to save their films with a dance number. However, Nora Fatehi is cautious about choosing the right ones but when she does, she leaves no stone unturned to deliver her best. She shared,

“At work, I am a b***h some times, I am difficult, because I don’t expect anything but the best, because I have sacrificed so much, and when I go in front of the camera, or when I’m on stage, I don’t leave any crumbs, I eat."

When the interviewer posed a question about ‘panic calls’ from the producers wanting to save their film, Nora explained, “I don’t know if everybody needs me, but it definitely gives me a certain sense of empowerment, and responsibility. And if I do say yes, I give them everything. I give them my time, I rehearse for hours, I make sure I take every detail, down to the costume and makeup, very seriously. And when I’m in front of the camera, I really deliver. So, it’s not like, ‘Oh, you need me? I’m here, I’ll do two-three steps and leave. It should be good enough, at least I’m standing’. No."

She further stated, “In a year, if 10 songs are offered to me, I’ll just say yes to one, or two. And sometimes, I don’t say yes to any of them. I don’t want to bore the audience… I can’t do too many songs also, because what happens is, people in our industry can get into the space of typecasting, and then they can’t see anything but that. Then you have to open their eyes up unfortunately, because they’re also in tunnel vision."

Nora Fatehi rose to fame after her participation in the ninth season of Indian reality show Bigg Boss. Her screen presence led to numerous opportunities as a reality show contestant. Nora Fatehi began her journey as a dancer from Jhalak season 9. Since then, there’s been no looking back for her. Today, she thrives as an accomplished dancer, actor and sought-after performer in music videos.