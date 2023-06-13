Sexy! Nora Fatehi Goes Bold In Racy Backless Dress With Thigh-High Slit, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is raising the heat on Instagram with her sexy videos in a very racy dress. Nora, who is known for her bold fashion statements and scintillating dance moves, sent the internet into a frenzy with her latest appearance in a backless dress.

On Monday, Nora Fatehi stepped out in a very hot black backless satin dress with a thigh-high slit. She styled her hair in beach waves and completed her look with matching high heels and minimal makeup. Nora looked absolutely stunning in the sexy outfit.

Recently, Nora Fatehi got candid in an interview about the sacrifices she made and the struggles she faced to reach the level of stardom she has today. Nora spoke about the number of odd jobs she did to make ends meet.