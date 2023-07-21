Nora Fatehi Has OOPS Moment At Manish Malhotra's Show As She Sizzles In Sexy Saree; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi knows how to rock bold clothing, and her latest look was no exception. In a completely unsurprising move, Nora Fatehi donned a very sexy saree as the actress-dancer arrived at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Nora flaunted her sexy curves in the sizzling fusion saree which featured a thigh-high slit. Nora wore the outfit with a stylish pair of heels. Since her saree was quite elaborative, the actress suffered an “oops moment" while walking on the red carpet. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the video, Nora almost tripped in her saree as she arrived at the venue.

Advertisement

Nora also faced a little bit of trolling for carrying a mini bag with her saree. One user wrote, “What she kept in this purse?" Another one commented, “What’s inside her purse?" A third user sarcastically said, “Such a big bag!"

Earlier this year, Nora Fatehi got candid in an interview about the sacrifices she made and the struggles she faced to reach the level of stardom she has today. Nora spoke about the number of odd jobs she did to make ends meet.