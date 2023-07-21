Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Nora Fatehi Has OOPS Moment At Manish Malhotra's Show As She Sizzles In Sexy Saree; Video Goes Viral

Nora Fatehi looks smashing hot in a thigh-high slit saree.
July 21, 2023

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi looked sexy in a fusion saree with a thigh-high slit as she arrived at Manish Malhotra's fashion show. Check out her sexy video here.

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi knows how to rock bold clothing, and her latest look was no exception. In a completely unsurprising move, Nora Fatehi donned a very sexy saree as the actress-dancer arrived at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Nora flaunted her sexy curves in the sizzling fusion saree which featured a thigh-high slit. Nora wore the outfit with a stylish pair of heels. Since her saree was quite elaborative, the actress suffered an “oops moment" while walking on the red carpet. A video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the video, Nora almost tripped in her saree as she arrived at the venue.

Nora also faced a little bit of trolling for carrying a mini bag with her saree. One user wrote, “What she kept in this purse?" Another one commented, “What’s inside her purse?" A third user sarcastically said, “Such a big bag!"

Earlier this year, Nora Fatehi got candid in an interview about the sacrifices she made and the struggles she faced to reach the level of stardom she has today. Nora spoke about the number of odd jobs she did to make ends meet.

    • Nora revealed that she missed out on a lot in her twenties because she was working hard for her future. “Whatever opportunities I have got have been very last minute and thankfully I was prepared. I wouldn’t go out and socialise and party like all the other girls did and have a boyfriend. I’d lock myself in a room every day, learn the language, watch TV and practice in my room."

    She continued, “I missed out on my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. So many people were like, ‘you want to be like the next Katrina Kaif?'"

