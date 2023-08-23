Nora Fatehi Is Having ‘You Can’t Dull My Sparkle’ Moment In This Outfit

Nora Fatehi’s scintillating dance moves make it difficult for us to turn our eyes away from her. But recently, the actress also seems to be giving notes on how to level up our style game. Yes, Nora Fatehi’s fashion diaries are getting better and better, garnering approval from the internet’s fashion police. From uber-chic outfits to pretty floral dresses— her wardrobe collection has it all. And whenever the gorgeous diva steps outside, she transforms the place into her personal runway. Recently, Nora Fatehi embarked on a promotional spree for the television dance reality show— Hip Hop India where she is acting as the judge, alongside Remo D’Souza. And she made sure to put her best foot forward in a bling-laden avatar.

Today, on August 23, Nora Fatehi dropped a video on Instagram which captured the diva, flaunting her curves and grooving to the beats of a song in a bling-tastic outfit. “Diamonds keep dancing on my necklace. Bitches stay mad just like the rest is," read Nora’s boss-lady-like caption. The video showed the actress decked up in a shimmery, full-sleeved, pink-toned, body-hugging catsuit. Plenty of white and green, stone embellishments and rhinestones brought out the sparkle in her ensemble.

Nora Fatehi coupled her outfit with a stone-embellished broad belt strapped at the center in a criss-cross fashion. She also wore a single-hand glove, having the same embellishments. The actress teamed up her catsuit with a furry, pink coat. She sported a pair of dangly and glittery earrings, alleviating her look with bold and glammed-up makeup including shimmery eyeshadow, and a flawless finish. Nora sported a sleek, long cheerleader-esque ponytail and rounded off her look by slipping into high-rise boots, having similar rhinestone-embellishment. Nora Fatehi was seen lip-syncing to a song in the video, striking alluring poses, and exuding boldness.