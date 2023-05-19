HOT! Nora Fatehi Sports Black Activewear and Pictures Scream 'Haye Garmi'

Nora Fatehi is a fitness freak and there is no doubt about it. Despite her busy work schedule, the actress makes sure she takes some time off to work upon her fitness. Therefore, Nora is often snapped visiting her gym. On Friday afternoon too, the Dance Meri Rani actress was spotted by the paparazzi as visited her gym in Mumbai.

Nora sported an all-black activewear and carried a grey side bag along with her. She also wore black goggles and tied her hair into a neat bun. She waved at the paparazzi while posing for them and also flaunted her million-dollar smile. Check out the pictures here:

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently attended ‘Calm Down’ singer Rema’s concert in Mumbai when she was also seen grooving to the song Naach Meri Rani on stage. A video of the same had also gone viral on social media.

“Rema’s show was truly spectacular and I enjoyed myself thoroughly on stage. He’s such a talented artist with such a warm vibe and collaborative spirit. Being a North African, it’s such a proud moment for me to witness how the Afro music and dance movement has become a mainstay in India now. It’s amazing to witness how Afrobeats, just like Indian music, has become such a massive movement worldwide and it’s a moment of joy for me since I’ve been largely associated with the genre for a long time," Nora later said while talking to news agency IANS.