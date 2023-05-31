Will Nora Fatehi Play Helen In Her Biopic? Former Says 'It Was Tough For Both of Us...'

Nora Fatehi has also often idolized legendary actress and dancer Helen in many of her interviews. However, in a recent interview, Nora mentioned that it would be an ‘honour’ for her if she gets a chance to play Helen in latter’s biopic, if ever it is made.

“I really studied all her videos properly, even the breathing spaces of the shoulder movements, the hands and just the aura! I had to be feminine, I had to be poised, I had to be very flirty and I had to own it," Nora said.

The actress further mentioned that she could related to Helen for several reasons. “Ofcourse that would be an honour! I mean if the filmmakers ever think of me, because I feel like we have so many similarities. She came from a different country, I did, it was tough for both of us, we were introduced to the world through dance and that too in a different genre of dance. We changed what dance meant in cinema…… If anyone would need to embody that and really show what that emotion is, I think I would really be able to connect with that. But ofcourse it would be an honour," she added.

This comes days after Nora Fatehi also put up a non-stop 10-minute enchanting performance at IIFA 2023 and paid tribute to Helen. She took the whole arena back to legendary performer Helen’s era, leaving the audiences spellbound in the process. Nora grooved to several of veteran actress’ superhit tracks including ‘Piya Tu’ and ‘Aaj Ki Raat’.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently also attended ‘Calm Down’ singer Rema’s concert in Mumbai when she was also seen grooving to the song Naach Meri Rani on stage. A video of the same had also gone viral on social media.