Nora Fatehi To Replace Jacqueline Fernandez in Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk Amid Legal Dispute?

The ongoing legal dispute between Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez seems to have extended into their work lives as well. As per Hindustan Times, sources have confirmed that Nora has taken over Jacqueline’s role in the movie Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa. This film is set to be India’s first extreme sports film and features Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal as well.

Taking a break following the controversy involving conman Suresh Chandrashekhar, Jacqueline started shooting for Crakk in Poland in October last year. Yet, as per sources, Nora has reportedly taken Jacqueline’s place in the movie. This change, the report says, coincides with T-Series taking over production duties for Crakk, which was originally managed by Vidyut Jammwal’s home production, Action Hero Films.

Nora Fatehi had earlier recorded her statement in the defamation case filed by her against Jacqueline Fernandez at Delhi’s Patiala House Court. In her statement, Nora claimed that she was made a ‘scapegoat’ in a money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, and she has nothing to do with the people involved in the case. “They have called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist (Sukesh Chandrasekhar) and included my name in an ongoing criminal case to divert attention away from them," the actor had said.