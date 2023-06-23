Sexy! Nora Fatehi Turns Up The Heat In A Very Plunging Cut-Out Dress, Hot Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi is oozing hotness on Instagram with her sexy video in a very plunging dress. Nora, who is known for her sensational fashion statements and scintillating dance moves, sent the internet into a frenzy with her latest photo shoot in a sexy cut-out dress.

Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to share a series of photos in a black cut-out outfit featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The photos were a part of promotion for Nora’s new song ‘Sexy In My Dress,’ which releases today on her YouTube channel. Nora also dropped a teaser of the music video on her account.

Recently, Nora Fatehi got candid in an interview about the sacrifices she made and the struggles she faced to reach the level of stardom she has today. Nora spoke about the number of odd jobs she did to make ends meet.