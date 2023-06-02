Nora Fatehi Worked In Hookah Lounge, Reveals 'Many People Said, You Want To Be Next Katrina Kaif?'

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi is speaking candidly about the sacrifices she made and the struggles she faced to reach the level of stardom she has today. In a new interview, Nora spoke about the number of odd jobs she did to make ends meet.

Nora revealed that she missed out on a lot in her twenties because she was working hard for her future. “Whatever opportunities I have got have been very last minute and thankfully I was prepared. I wouldn’t go out and socialise and party like all the other girls did and have a boyfriend. I’d lock myself in a room every day, learn the language, watch TV and practice in my room."

She continued, “I missed out on my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. So many people were like, ‘you want to be like the next Katrina Kaif?'"

When asked how she learned the body language of a star while working in a shisha lounge, Nora said, “It’s a thing. You just pick up a shisha, just like, ‘Here’s your shisha, how is it? Yes!’ It’s not a ‘Oh, you need me. Alright cool, I’m here."

In the same interview, Nora Fatehi said that it will be an ‘honour’ for her if she gets a chance to play Helen in latter’s biopic, if ever it is made.

“I really studied all her videos properly, even the breathing spaces of the shoulder movements, the hands and just the aura! I had to be feminine, I had to be poised, I had to be very flirty and I had to own it," Nora said.

The actress further mentioned that she could relate to Helen for several reasons. “I mean if the filmmakers ever think of me, because I feel like we have so many similarities. She came from a different country, I did, it was tough for both of us, we were introduced to the world through dance and that too in a different genre of dance. We changed what dance meant in cinema… If anyone would need to embody that and really show what that emotion is, I think I would really be able to connect with that."