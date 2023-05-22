Nora Fatehi's Old Audition Video Goes Viral; Fans Troll Her For Alleged Cosmetic Procedures

Bollywood is often linked to a focus on looks, and some actors and actresses struggle with this pressure. Rumours circulate about celebrities resorting to cosmetic procedures to meet the industry’s high beauty standards. Unfortunately, instead of respecting their personal choices, fans tend to troll them rather than acknowledging their right to pursue happiness.

Netizens recently came across an old video of Nora Fatehi auditioning for a role and criticised the dancer and singer, claiming that she looked “unrecognisable" in the video. “At this point, anything real (read: original) on her face is ver hard to tell anymore," wrote one user. Another wrote, “This was not pre-surgery.. some surgeries are also involved here."

Her face may or may not have undergone any surgical changes, but that hasn’t stopped netizens from trolling her for it. This, however, isn’t the first time that Nora has been trolled. When Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire as they danced together to Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s popular song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise, during their performance in Dallas as part of their US tour, she was trolled for her allegedly ‘vulgar’ steps.

Netizens didn’t seem impressed by their act and called them out for copying Allu Arjun and Samantha’s hook step from the song. One user said, “Successfully ruined the music video." Another one wrote, “Cringe. So much people resort to cheap tactics to become hit. “What a vulgar dance," posted another user.

The Moroccan-Canadian artist rose to fame after her participation in the ninth season of Indian reality show Bigg Boss. Her screen presence led to numerous opportunities as a reality show contestant. Nora Fatehi began her journey as a dancer from Jhalak season 9 and after 5 long years she has become the judge of season 10. Since then, there’s been no looking back for her. Today, she thrives as an accomplished dancer, actor and sought-after performer in music videos.