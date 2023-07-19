Not Aditya Pancholi, This Bollywood Star Was The First Choice For The 1991 Film Saathi

The 1991 Bollywood film Saathi was one that brought Aditya Pancholi to the mainstream audience. The Mahesh Bhatt-directorial was a crime drama. It remains Aditya Pancholi’s only solo hero hit to date. Aditya, who is known for his supporting roles in movies, established himself in Bollywood after Saathi. The movie had themes and a premise reminiscent of the Hollywood film Scarface. Aditya Pancholi’s character was believed to be inspired by Al Pacino’s Tony Montana in Scarface. Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan also had a significant role in Saathi, playing the second lead in the film. Did you know that Aditya Pancholi was not the first choice for the film?

Mahesh Bhatt initially wanted to cast a big star for the film, instead of a newcomer. He approached Sanjay Dutt to play the lead; but due to unknown reasons, Sanjay Dutt turned down the film. Thereafter, someone recommended Aditya Pancholi to him. After an impressive screen test, Aditya Pancholi was selected for the lead role. It was Sanjay Dutt’s refusal to do the film that turned out to be a boon for Aditya Pancholi, who got a solid footing in the film industry.

Sanjay Dutt later worked with Mahesh Bhatt in multiple projects like Gumraah, Sadak and Kartoos. Sanjay also teamed up with Aditya Pancholi in films like Aatish and Musafir.