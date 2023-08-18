Not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas But This Is Asia’s Highest Paid Actress

The Indian film industry is often touted to have some of the wealthiest actors and actresses in the world. With every big-ticket film release, actors earn hundreds of crores. However, when it comes to seeing the industry from the global scale, there is one other industry which houses the richest actress on the Asian scale. According to multiple reports, it’s the Chinese cinema which is a bit ahead of the Indian cinema, and it’s Fan Bingbing who is also the richest paid Asian actress currently.

As per reports, DNA shared that Fan Bingbing has a net worth of almost Rs 900 crores. The Chinese actress has been thee leading lady in film and shows for almost two decades now. Reportedly, she has a net worth of around $100-110 million (Rs 820-900 crore), placing her ahead of her Indian, Korean, and Japanese contemporaries. India’s richest actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a net worth of Rs 800 crores.

Advertisement

Have a look at Bingbing’s Instagram handle: