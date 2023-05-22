Not Amitabh Bachchan, But This Actor Got Special Treatment In 70s

The fans of 70s Bollywood films must be familiar with the dialogue “Police ne tumhe charo taraf se ghar liya hai, apne aap ko police ke hawale kar do". It was the time for action-packed crime-based movies. One of the actors often seen donning the Khakhi in such movies was Jagdish Raj. During his tenure as an actor, he is known to play the role of a police officer in numerous movies. As a matter of fact, he received so much love as a police officer from the audience, he mostly played the same role again and again. Some of the movies that showed him as a cop include CID, Johnny Mera Naam, Don and Deewar, among many others.

Given the actor’s popularity at that time, Jagdish Raj was considered a hero by the police. Additionally, whenever he used to stand at a signal, the police would salute him in respect.

Jagdish Raj is credited with being a part of 250 films and in about 144 of these, he was seen as a policeman. He is also known to get the uniform stiched for the movies. Moreover, he essayed a negative role in the 1975 drama Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka. He was further seen as a doctor in the 1961 movies titled Pyaar Ka Sagar and Do Anjane. In addition to this, he also played the role of a judge in two other movies.

As per some reports, Jagdish Raj is also a Guinness Book record holder.