Not Anand Or Vijay Deverakonda, These Stars Were First Offered Baby And Arjun Reddy

Kannada actor Anand Deverakonda is basking in the glory of his film Baby’s success at the box office. The film won over the hearts of the audience with a poignant storyline and acting skills. Many among the audience might not be aware of the fact that not Anand, but reportedly Vishwak Sen, was the first choice for this film.

Vishwak had declined to act in Baby saying that the screen time for his role is insignificant and eventually this film went to Anand. A similar scenario happened with his brother and actor Vijay Deverakonda. Vijay had become an overnight sensation with his impeccable acting skills in the film Arjun Reddy. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Arjun Reddy was a success, despite its problematic theme. As per the reports, Sharwanand was the first preference of makers, to play the titular role. He didn’t agree to essay this role and the makers went forward with Vijay.

Both films are counted as remarkably successful projects in Telugu cinema. Recently, Baby has emerged as more successful compared to Arjun Reddy in terms of box office collections. Baby has earned more than Rs 70 crore at the end of just 11 days and is still going strong at the box office.