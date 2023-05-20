Not Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt Was The First Choice For Subhash Ghai’s Hero

Jackie Shroff is one-of-the-most-loved and popular actors in the industry. The ‘Jaggu Dada’ of Bollywood has had an illustrious career spanning over four decades and has appeared in more than 250 films across thirteen different languages. The actor is still going strong and is making appearances in various movies and web series. He made his debut in the industry with the 1982 release Swami Dada. However, it was Subhash Ghai’s Hero that gave him recognition. It was a huge hit, and he had become a star overnight. However, it was reported that Jackie Shroff was not the first choice to play the lead role.

The director of Hero, Subhash Ghai, wanted to cast a fresh face for - Vidhata and Hero. At that time, Sanjay Dutt was considered one of the most promising young actors in the industry. As a result, Subhash Ghai cast him as the lead in Vidhata. But Subhash Ghai had a tough time shooting with Sanjay Dutt and decided not to take him on for the next project.

Advertisement

As a result, the role went to Jackie Shroff, and he became a star overnight. Meenakshi Seshadri played the role of the female lead. It became a huge hit at the box office and was the third-highest grosser of 1983. The songs were also a big hit.

After the success of Hero, the director-actor duo of Subhash Ghai and Jackie Shroff starred in various films like Ram Lakhan, Khal Nayak, Karma, Trimurti, etc.

Jackie Shroff was last seen in Life’s Good.