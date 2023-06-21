Not Just Om Raut, Prabhas Also To Blame For Adipurush Debacle: Actress Maadhavi Latha

One of this year’s most eagerly awaited movies Adipurush released last Friday and has been heavily criticised ever since. Despite having a good opening at the box office, poor word of mouth and bad reviews have led to a significant drop on the fifth day. Not just the general public but many celebrities have come forward to express their disappointment in Adipurush. Most have slammed Om Raut for distorting the epic Ramayana.

Telugu and Tamil actress Maadhavi Latha feels that blaming the director alone is not fair. According to her, Prabhas is also partly responsible for the distortion.

In a recent Instagram story, she said that everyone is just blaming Om Raut and questioned why the hero is not being blamed as well. She said that accepting such a role and giving the nod to substandard dialogues in the film makes Prabhas 50 percent responsible for the poor quality of Adipurush. Maadhavi said that she does not care if Prabhas’ fans find her comments offensive because she told the truth. “Does the actor who plays Ram not have any responsibility towards how Ramayana is being portrayed,’ she wrote in her stories.