Not Just Salman Khan, These 3 Bollywood Stars Also Rejected Baazigar

According to reports, this role was also offered to Akshay Kumar, Arbaaz Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Salman Khan as well.

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 15:59 IST

Shah Rukh's role was viewed negatively by Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan too.
Directors Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla, popularly known as Abbas-Mustan, have created some of Bollywood’s most popular films that are still watched widely. The directors have remained as humble and approachable as they were when they began their careers in Bollywood in the early 1990s. They dabbled into a variety of genres, including comedy, thriller, suspense, and even romance. One of their films that still stands out is Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Baazigar (1993).

The film added a feather to Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity for sure. But do you know his role was offered to four major actors? When Akshay Kumar was offered the role, he declined because he did not want to take the risk of playing a negative character. According to reports, this role was also offered to Arbaaz Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Salman Khan. Anil Kapoor and Arbaaz Khan must have also felt that playing a negative role would ruin their hero image.

Shah Rukh’s role was viewed negatively by Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan too. He advised Abbas-Mustan to make the mother’s angle a little more emotional so that the main villain’s character could soften a little. Salman Khan spoke about this earlier in The Kapil Sharma Show. He said: “When the shooting of the film was completed, he (Abbas-Mustan) called me and said that you had given the idea of Maa, and we are adding it to the film. Thank you very much."

After four Bollywood actors turned down Baazigar, what did Shah Rukh Khan see in the role that he agreed to play as an anti-hero? In an earlier interview with Spotlight, King Khan said, “I agreed to do the role which other actors were refusing to do because I felt that I was not good-looking enough to become a hero. Why not play the role of villain." Shah Rukh Khan further said, “I did not do the film because I was very daring or I used to think that I am a great actor, or that I will pull off the role."

