Not Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Was Karan Johar's 1st Choice for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: 'I Felt Bad...'

Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has earned immense love over the years. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is considered to be one of the classics in modern Hindi cinema. Even though SRK and Kajol were loved for their on-screen chemistry, Karan had once revealed in an interview that he wanted to cast Aishwarya Rai for the role of Anjali.

In an old interview with Komal Nahta, Karan had said, “When I was casting for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, I got to know that Kajol won’t be able to do the film because she was married and maybe she wanted to start a family. I thought I will approach Aishwarya. On that particular day, at 3 p.m. I reached Kajol’s studio and I thought she will say no, we will shed some tears and I will leave. I, of course, felt bad because Kajol had already worked with me."

Karan continued, “But I don’t know what changed, Kajol actually wanted to do the film. So, I did not go to meet Aishwarya. But Aishwarya was my choice and after that, the series of ‘missing’ started."

Meanwhile, on his 51st birthday this year, Karan Johar unveiled the first look of his upcoming directorial outing, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Along with the character posters of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Karan also offered a glimpse of their onscreen family members played by veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, among others. While most details about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are still kept under wraps, Johar in a social media post had stated that it is inspired from ‘a real life family anecdote’ that was shared by his father, late producer Yash Johar.