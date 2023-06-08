Not Kapil Sharma Or Johnny Lever, But This Actor Is India's Richest Comedian

It is often believed that comedians don’t earn as much as other actors in the entertainment industry. However, this notion has been proven wrong by the wealth of some Indian comedians. Surprisingly, the title of the richest comedian in India does not belong to mainstream names like Kapil Sharma, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal or Rajpal Yadav. Instead, it goes to Kanneganti Brahmanandam, a comedian from South Indian cinema, who has an estimated net worth of approximately $60 million.

Brahmanandam is a famous Telugu actor and comedian. He holds the Guinness World Record for the highest number of screen credits among living actors. By the age of 67, he has appeared in over 1,000 films, earning recognition for his immense contribution to the film sector, including the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2009.

According to reports, Brahmanandam’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 490 crore, with a monthly salary exceeding Rs 2 crore. Even before popular names like Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh, Brahmanandam was already considered one of the highest-paid comic actors in India. He demands a fee ranging from Rs 1 to 2 crore for his appearances in films and charges Rs 1 crore for brand endorsements, as per reports.

Brahmanandam owns luxury cars such as Audi R8, Audi Q7 and a black luxury Mercedes-Benz. Additionally, he possesses valuable agricultural land worth crores. In terms of real estate, he owns a bungalow located in the prestigious Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad.