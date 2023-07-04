Not Manisha Koirala, These Actresses Were The 1st Choice For Khamoshi-The Musical

Do you remember the popular soulful song Bahon Ke Darmiyan? The song belongs to the film Khamoshi - The Musical (1996), which left the audience impressed with the impeccable performances of Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala. Her fresh pairing and chemistry with Salman Khan won the hearts of their fans. The movie was a box office bomb when it was released, and gradually gained cult status. Did you know that Manisha Koirala was not the first choice for the movie?

Khamoshi - The Musical marks the directorial debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is considered to be one of the finest performances of Manisha Koirala, which earned her several awards as well. Reportedly, Sanjay did not have her in mind to portray the role of Annie.

As per news reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to cast Madhuri Dixit in the lead role. She declined the offer. While a few reports claimed that she did not find the story to be interesting, another claimed that she had date issues. Later, Kajol was offered the role, but she too declined the offer. Finally, Sanjay Leela Bhansali roped in Manisha Koirala to play the role of Annie, a daughter of deaf and mute parents, who finds love in music.

The role showcased her acting prowess and earned her Star Screen Award for Best Actress and the Film Critics Choice Award. Many critics believe that the movie was way ahead of its time and easily one of the best films of Bollywood.