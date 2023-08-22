Not Rajinikanth Or Karthi, Lokesh Kanagaraj To Collaborate With This Actor For His Next

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently the talk of the town due to his upcoming movie Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 19. Earlier, Lokesh said that after Leo, he will collaborate with superstar Rajinikanth for his next film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171. Then he will be moving on to Karthi-starrer Kaithi 2. Now, according to the latest reports, there is bad news for both Rajinikanth and Karthi’s fans. Lokesh Kanagaraj has made major changes to his plans.

As per reports, Lokesh will start working next with Suriya for their new project, Rolex. The movie will be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Reports suggest Rolex will be the continuation of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2022 Tamil-language action thriller film, Vikram. Suriya made a cameo appearance in that film. Vikram was produced by Kamal Haasan, who stars in the titular role, along with Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain and Kalidas Jayaram. The movie emerged as the all-time biggest blockbuster in Tamil cinema, turning out to be a massively profitable film. It is currently one of the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide.

Reports suggest Suriya, who appeared in the climax of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram as the ruthless villain Rolex, made a special place in the hearts of the fans; since then, the fans have been demanding more of Suriya’s badass character. Suriya and Lokesh will reportedly start rolling out the project in late 2024 or early 2025.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Leo is produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, while Jagadish Palanisamy serves as co-producer. Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin are also playing important roles in the film.