Not Salman Khan But This Actor Was The First Choice For Prem In Hum Aapke Hai Kaun

The iconic 1994 Bollywood film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, continues to be cherished by audiences for its heartwarming story and unforgettable songs. The movie recently marked its 29th anniversary, a milestone that brings to light some surprising revelations about its casting and production.

One of the film’s most enduring elements is the captivating on-screen chemistry between the characters Prem (Salman Khan) and Nisha (Madhuri Dixit). While Salman Khan’s portrayal of Prem has left an indelible mark on Bollywood, it’s intriguing to note that he wasn’t the original choice for the role.

Aamir Khan, known for his dedication to perfectionism, was initially offered the role of Prem. Aamir Khan turned down the offer due to his lack of interest in the character. This decision paved the way for Salman Khan to step into the role that would later become iconic.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film’s journey to the silver screen was marked by meticulous planning and dedication. The script took two years to finalize, and the shooting, which occurred in Ooty, spanned an impressive four years. Interestingly, Hum Aapke Hain Koun was a remake of the 1982 film Nadiya Ke Paar, produced by Rajshri Productions. The original film featured Sachin, Sadhana Singh, Inder Thakur, and Mitali in lead roles.

The star-studded cast of the 1994 romantic drama included Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Satish Shah, and Dilip Joshi. The movie’s immense popularity led it to make history by becoming the first Bollywood film to gross over Rs 1 billion. It even earned a National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.